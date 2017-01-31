Google Promotes Its AI Assistant Home in Super Bowl Spot

Google's Home Credit: Google

Home, Google's virtual assistant, will be making its Super Bowl debut on Sunday. The move underscores the company's efforts to increase revenue from consumer electronics that also include its Pixel smartphone and Nest smart devices.

Google didn't have a presence in last year's big game and is being tight-lipped about what viewers will see on Sunday. But it's most-popular Home commercial -- at least by YouTube standards -- shows how Home can improve consumer lives by turning on the lights or playing music.

The company is banking on its consumer products as another avenue of growth beyond advertising, where it sees the bulk of its money; last week, Google parent Alphabet reported advertising revenue of $22.4 billion, up 17% year-over-year.

In October, Ad Age first reported that the company was rolling out a marketing campaign with a new slogan -- "We Heart Home" -- for its Nest line of products. Nest sales more than doubled over the two weeks including Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the company said during its Q4 earnings call last week.

Amazon first debuted its AI assistant, Alexa, during last year's Super Bowl in a spot that included Alec Baldwin, Dan marino, Jason Schwartzman and Missy Elliott. The company had an early lead in the speaker-AI space, and has since gained a dominant leading position while competitors Microsoft, Google and Apple catch up.

Total worldwide ad spend for Alphabet was $3.19 billion in 2015, up 6.1% from the previous year.