Instagram Brings Carousel-Style Ads to Its 'Stories' Section

Gap was among the first brands to try carousel ads in Stories. Credit: Instagram

Facebook's Instagram is tripling down on story ads by letting brands create longer commercials.

Instagram Stories—the Snapchat-style section where brands and publishers post series of vertical videos that disappear in 24 hours—will now let brands create up to three videos in sequence, instead of the one 15-second video limit that was in place.

"With this, advertisers will now be able to tap into the same trends that are popular on Stories," Instagram said in its announcement on Thursday. The new look gives brands the ability to better blend into the rest of the stories rather than just looking like a commercial interruption.

Instagram says brands including Gap, California Pizza Kitchen, Netflix and Paramount were running the longer Stories ads during the rollout of the format.