Knock, knock. Who's there? Your new GDPR privacy policy

Who knew the EU's General Data Protection Regulation and digital privacy consent legalese could be so funny?

Since GDPR, the new European data rules, started taking effect, internet users worldwide have been hit with notice after notice of changing privacy policies. Nearly every website, app and electronic service has a pop-up warning or sent out an email to customers disclosing how they are complying with GDPR.

The European regulations dictate how companies can collect data and how they have to inform and gain consent from consumers. The non-stop notices have given rise to an infinite possibility of memes, and consumers and companies are having fun with it online.

It's gotten to the point where people expect a privacy policy notice to fly out when they open a box of cereal.

An Instagram meme used the 'It' clown to make fun of GDPR notices surprising people ... even from the sewer. Credit: via moistbuddha/Instagram

This is getting ridiculous. Credit: via moistbuddha/Instagram

This meme format is a classic, and got the GDPR treatment. It's about companies that slept on the new rules until the last second. Credit: via imgur

The old 'Pulp Fiction' meme captures the feeling of getting your 1,000th GDPR update. Credit: via reddit

Finds deserted island



a message in a bottle washes onto the beach



*opens bottle*



We've updated our Privacy Policy — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) May 24, 2018

Here's another reaction to getting to receiving your latest GDPR update. Credit: via imgur

We're updating our privacy policy pic.twitter.com/yRXnKKtBka — לילוש 🦉 (@liloelia) May 25, 2018

We've updated our privacy policy. Please honk your horn as you pass our office to acknowledge and accept the revisions. pic.twitter.com/9l6wkOxyYK — NWS Podunk (@NWSPodunk) May 25, 2018