×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Knock, knock. Who's there? Your new GDPR privacy policy

By Published on .

Who knew the EU's General Data Protection Regulation and digital privacy consent legalese could be so funny?

Since GDPR, the new European data rules, started taking effect, internet users worldwide have been hit with notice after notice of changing privacy policies. Nearly every website, app and electronic service has a pop-up warning or sent out an email to customers disclosing how they are complying with GDPR.

The European regulations dictate how companies can collect data and how they have to inform and gain consent from consumers. The non-stop notices have given rise to an infinite possibility of memes, and consumers and companies are having fun with it online.

It's gotten to the point where people expect a privacy policy notice to fly out when they open a box of cereal.

An Instagram meme used the 'It' clown to make fun of GDPR notices surprising people ... even from the sewer.
An Instagram meme used the 'It' clown to make fun of GDPR notices surprising people ... even from the sewer. Credit: via moistbuddha/Instagram
This is getting ridiculous.
This is getting ridiculous. Credit: via moistbuddha/Instagram
This meme format is a classic, and got the GDPR treatment. It's about companies that slept on the new rules until the last second.
This meme format is a classic, and got the GDPR treatment. It's about companies that slept on the new rules until the last second. Credit: via imgur
The old 'Pulp Fiction' meme captures the feeling of getting your 1,000th GDPR update.
The old 'Pulp Fiction' meme captures the feeling of getting your 1,000th GDPR update. Credit: via reddit

Here's another reaction to getting to receiving your latest GDPR update.
Here's another reaction to getting to receiving your latest GDPR update. Credit: via imgur

Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US