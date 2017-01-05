Marketer MVPs: iHeart Wins Hearts With Facebook Video Celebrating Celebrities Lost in 2016

Following the deaths of mother and daughter celebrities Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher last week, one brand took the top spot on Facebook for its tribute video honoring the stars lost in 2016. iHeartRadio's post featured David Bowie, Prince, George Michael, and others who passed away this year in a lively montage to "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" by Mr. Michael's band Wham. The brand also held the top spot on Twitter for a tweet promoting iHeartRadio's upcoming music awards urging Justin Bieber's fans to vote for him in its #FanArmy award.

Check out those and the week's other most-engaging brand posts on major social-media platforms below, and click on the chart to see the original posts in their native social habitat.

Methodology: Marketer MVPs surfaces the individual brand posts, both paid and organic, that generated the most engagement on Facebook (defined as likes, shares and comments), Twitter (retweets and likes), Instagram (likes and comments), Tumblr (original notes) and YouTube (official views, comments and thumbs-ups). Brands tracked are the 200 most-advertised brands by U.S. measured-media spending in 2014, per Ad Age Datacenter, in addition to the top 500 brands as identified in the Redbooks 500. Note that while major media companies and networks are included in the cohort, individual TV and film properties are excluded.