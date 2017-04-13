United Has Facebook's Most 'Engaging' Brand Post of the Week

Normally brands aspire to generate the most engagement with their posts in social media. But United won't be happy with this trophy: Its now-infamous statement referring to dragging a paying passenger from a flight as "re-accomodation" was the most engaging brand post on Facebook in the week through Tuesday.

Wendy's is also winning, more in the style that brand managers aspire to, with a pledge to give high-schooler Carter Wilkerson free chicken nuggets for a year if he got 18 million tweets. (He's now on his way.)

Check out all the week's most engaging posts on social-media platforms, according to FistenFirst Media, and click on the chart to see the original posts in their native social habitat.

Methodology: Marketer MVPs surfaces the individual brand posts, both paid and organic, that generated the most engagement on Facebook (defined as likes, shares and comments), Twitter (retweets and likes), Instagram (likes and comments), Tumblr (original notes) and YouTube (official views, comments and thumbs-ups). Brands tracked are the 200 most-advertised brands by U.S. measured-media spending in 2014, per Ad Age Datacenter, in addition to the top 500 brands as identified in the Redbooks 500.