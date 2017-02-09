Marketer MVPs: Not Every Social-Media Winner Last Week Was About the Super Bowl

Sunday's Super Bowl took up a lot of oxygen over the past week, turning many social media feeds into all big-game talk, all the time. (Except when it was President Trump talk.)

But there were exceptions, including Tumblr, where the most engaging post by a brand from Feb. 1 through Feb 7 came from MTV as it congratulated Beyonce for announcing that she is pregnant with twins. And Victoria's Secret won Instagram in that time frame too, where winning is defined by the number of likes and comments.

Then again, the NFL did make the most engaging brand posts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Check out all the week's most engaging posts on social-media platforms, according to FistenFirst Media, and click on the chart to see the original posts in their native social habitat.

Methodology: Marketer MVPs surfaces the individual brand posts, both paid and organic, that generated the most engagement on Facebook (defined as likes, shares and comments), Twitter (retweets and likes), Instagram (likes and comments), Tumblr (original notes) and YouTube (official views, comments and thumbs-ups). Brands tracked are the 200 most-advertised brands by U.S. measured-media spending in 2014, per Ad Age Datacenter, in addition to the top 500 brands as identified in the Redbooks 500.