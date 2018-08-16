Facebook clears Crimson Hexagon of abusing user data

Crimson Hexagon Chief Technology Officer Chris Bingham. Credit: Crimson Hexagon via Youtube

Facebook has given a clean bill of health to Crimson Hexagon, the data analytics firm that set off alarm bells over a Russian client with ties to the Kremlin.

The social network last month put its work with Crimson Hexagon into review after a report revealed the worrisome client and raised other questions about the type of data the company could access. Facebook said it would investigate whether Crimson Hexagon ever wrongly obtained data and whether clients misused any data.

On Thursday, Facebook said Crimson Hexagon was in the clear. "We have reinstated Crimson Hexagon to Facebook following our investigation," a Facebook spokeswoman said in an e-mail on Thursday. "We appreciate their cooperation and look forward to working with them in the future."

Crimson Hexagon said in a blog post that all its customers will again be able to use Facebook and Instagram as data sources. "To our knowledge, no government customer has used the Crimson Hexagon platform for surveillance of any individual or group," Dan Shore, Crimson Hexagon's CFO, wrote in the post.

Crimson Hexagon monitors social media platforms to analyze consumer behavior online. Its clients have included Anheuser-Busch InBev, Adidas, General Mills, Paramount Pictures and Twitter, according to its website. However, the data company also worked with a Russian nonprofit organization—the Civil Society Development Foundation—with ties to the Kremlin and U.S. federal agencies, according to a Wall Street Journal report last month.

Facebook has been reviewing hundreds of developers and data providers in the aftermath of Cambridge the Analytica scandal. That data firm was accused of misappropriating information on up to 87 million Facebook users, and applying it to nefarious political purposes.

Facebook's lax data protocols prior to 2015 let app makers and other outside companies, such as Cambridge Analytica, access information on users without adequate oversight from the social network. Developers were able to solicit Facebook users to download their products and services and then rifle through all the data those users shared with Facebook, and even their friends' data.

Now Facebook is auditing past partners to look for any other data discrepancies. In May, after investigating thousands of apps, Facebook identified 200 for suspension from the platform while it further scrutinized their practices.