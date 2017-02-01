Nintendo Is Making Its Super Bowl Debut With This Ad

Most Popular

Video game darling Nintendo will run its first Super Bowl commercial this Sunday in a 30-second spot intended to promote its new Switch console.

The Switch, which is a crossover between a home console and portable gaming device, debuts March 3 and inventory for the system has already sold out. Nintendo has a lot riding on the $299 Switch, as its last console, the Wii U, was widely regarded as a flop.

"The most anticipated video game system and video game of the year will be seen on the biggest stage of the year," Nicolas Chavez, VP of marketing at Nintendo of America, said in a statement. "Nintendo Switch will change how, when and where people play games. It's only fitting that we're changing how, when and where we advertise those games."

The ad will run across the U.S. and in Canada during the fourth quarter. The spot, shown above, features a 20-something-year-old who wakes up and immediately reaches for his Switch to play the anticipated "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" video game, which is also slated for release on March 3. He then moves to the living room, where he docks the tablet to play on the TV.

The ad features a new song, "Believer," by Imagine Dragons.

The company also noted it would release an extended 90-second version of its Super Bowl spot on YouTube (below).

Both the Switch console and special editions of the new "Zelda" game are fetching nearly two times more on secondary markets like eBay. Accessories have also proven to be in demand, with controllers sold out and also yielding high prices from third-party sellers.

The company expects to sell about 2 million units on launch day.