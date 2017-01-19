Marketer MVPs of Social Media: How Nintendo Won Tumblr, Twitter AND YouTube

Nintendo's new Switch console has generated quite the buzz for the company on social media. A post about its new "Arms" game helped it win on Tumblr, a post about the new "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" helped it win on Twitter, and a "Super Mario Odyssey" video helped it take YouTube. The posts all showcased Nintendo's graphic prowess.

Check out those and the week's other most-engaging brand posts on major social-media platforms below, and click on the chart to see the original posts in their native social habitat.

Methodology: Marketer MVPs surfaces the individual brand posts, both paid and organic, that generated the most engagement on Facebook (defined as likes, shares and comments), Twitter (retweets and likes), Instagram (likes and comments), Tumblr (original notes) and YouTube (official views, comments and thumbs-ups). Brands tracked are the 200 most-advertised brands by U.S. measured-media spending in 2014, per Ad Age Datacenter, in addition to the top 500 brands as identified in the Redbooks 500. Note that while major media companies and networks are included in the cohort, individual TV and film properties are excluded.