Some people are using Facebook less or leaving altogether. Poisoned politics are only part of the problem By Garett Sloane . Illustration by Tam Nguyen. Brad Stulberg gets constant messages from Facebook to come back. It asks him to check in and see what he's been missing since he stopped visiting in January. "Facebook texts me five days a week," says Stulberg, 31, a writer from Oakland, California. "I get emails from them daily. It's supremely annoying." Stulberg is trying to take a break from the social network because, he says, the "cost on my mental health felt too great." Facebook was pulling him away from real life and it felt like an addiction. Yet it's Facebook that just can't seem to quit him, trying to lure him back with notifications of birthdays that he hasn't commented on or photos of friends that he hasn't seen.

There's an irony here that isn't lost on Stulberg. Like a growing number of people, he got fed up with the negativity that has beset Facebook in the form of Russian trolls, fake-news sites and hate-mongering by people who use it as a tool for their agendas. To bring him back, Facebook is resurfacing its strengths in shared baby photos and vicarious vacations with friends. But understanding the problem is a long way from fundamentally fixing it. Last Friday, Facebook said it had given up on one of its attempts to do just that. 'Anxious and divided' When Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted his yearly New Year's resolution, previously usually a cute personal goal like learning Chinese or wearing a tie every day, he instead spoke to something more existential about Facebook. He indicated that he knows the site can be a source of discontent and pledged changes so it inspires a greater sense of well-being among users. "The world feels anxious and divided, and Facebook has a lot of work to do," he wrote, "whether it's protecting our community from abuse and hate, defending against interference by nation states, or making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent." In the last quarter of 2017, time spent on Facebook every day declined by 5 percent, or 50 million hours, a drop the company attributed to its intentional efforts to prioritize more meaningful content. But it also saw the number of North Americans on the platform fall for the first time, to 184 million from 185 million in the third quarter. That didn't mean trouble for the ad business—far from it. Facebook finished the year with $40 billion in revenue, up 47 percent from 2016. Even as people spent less time on Facebook in the fourth quarter, marketers spent more money there—47 percent more. Facebook's issues haven't affected brands' appetite for it, says Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser. "It has not gotten to the point where a brand is toxic by association for being there." And practically speaking, where is there to go? YouTube is enduring its own challenges with marketers, some of whose ads have wound up attached to reprehensible videos. Twitter has a reputation for catering to bots and Russian trolls too; the political dialog there isn't much different than on Facebook. In the meantime, however, disenchanted and disappointed Facebook users are becoming harder to miss. One 31-year-old freelance ad director recently spent a month laboriously inspecting every post he made on Facebook over the past decade. He deleted everything, although he kept the account because apps like Spotify use his Facebook credentials to sign him in. "I did it to see if there was anything I would miss, and there was nothing of value," the ad director says, speaking on condition of anonymity because he works in the business and doesn't want to jeopardize future job prospects with brands that buy on Facebook. "I didn't even see it as a record of anything." "Ten years of usage is a lot," he adds. "It is hard to detach from something you use every day." But for him at least, it's worth it. Facebook declined to comment for this article beyond saying the notifications like those that Stulberg gets are meant to be informative. "There are many reasons why users might get notifications from Facebook, a Facebook spokesman says. "We're always looking for ways to help people access their accounts more quickly and easily especially when there are notifications from friends that they may have missed. People can always manage whether or not they receive these types of messages."

The chorus One of the first changes Facebook made, even before Zuckerberg's resolution, was to decrease how often it shows "viral videos." Sure, people watch them, and maybe even share them, but do they talk about them? Often they don't, according to Facebook research. They keep scrolling, deriving little value from the service beyond killing time and, Facebook research suggests, giving little in return to advertisers. Facebook is also going after publishers that share misleading news and employ clickbait tactics to increase views. It even promised to dim the visibility of news, in general, in favor of personal posts. "When we use social media to connect with people we care about, it can be good for our well-being," Zuckerberg said in January as he announced that shift. "We can feel more connected and less lonely, and that correlates with long-term measures of happiness and health. On the other hand, passively reading articles or watching videos—even if they're entertaining or informative—may not be as good." "They compromised our democracy."

On Friday, though, the company said it was abandoning an experiment in separating professional publishers' and brands' posts from the main News Feed. The idea was to let engaging content from friends and family shine through. Users in six countries did not like it, Facebook said, adding that other changes to the News Feed that "prioritize meaningful social interactions" are working better. The chorus of critics, meanwhile, is steadily gaining volume. It isn't only personal users and it isn't only politics: Complaints date back before the 2016 election exposed the depths of abuse infecting social media. Two months earlier, Facebook told major advertisers and ad agencies that it had been miscalculating metrics it gave brands on their videos' performance. Although it didn't directly affect paid ads, the revelation set off a reckoning that is still being felt as Facebook and other digital platforms submit to greater scrutiny of their ad delivery and measurement. Then, of course, it emerged that fraudulent headlines and bad actors had made easy work of Facebook users during the presidential campaign for a mix of profit and international politics. Soon after the election's surprise result, Zuckerberg called it a "pretty crazy idea" that Facebook had any impact. Multiple investigations later, it's become pretty clear that the deluge of disinformation targeted to U.S. voters on social media did have an effect, from online acrimony to real-world protests. And Facebook users felt the sting afterward. Mandy Hoffman, 42, of Memphis, Tennessee, stopped posting to Facebook in the fall, and then quit for good last month. "It made me nervous, honestly, and not just Facebook but Twitter also, social media in general, allowed a lot to pass through in terms of the election," Hoffman says. "They compromised our democracy." Her social interactions during the election were certainly meaningful, a goal of Facebook's fix-it project, but not in a good way. For years, Facebook had been a lifeline to her family and friends in Arkansas, Hoffman says. But during the election, she started seeing posts that she didn't want to see from those same family and friends. She is a Democrat; many of her Facebook friends were more conservative. "I discovered a lot of things about those people that I kind of wish I could unknow," Hoffman says. "I hate that one old elementary school teacher is racist." The comedian Jim Carrey last month said he was quitting Facebook and selling his shares because Facebook "profited from Russian interference in our elections and they're still not doing enough to stop it." And it goes beyond the election now too. At the end of February, David Hogg, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, said he was taking a break from Facebook. Like YouTube, the platform had become a channel for trolls and fake-news peddlers to claim that Hogg and fellow students are actors. Hogg and others were being harassed for advocating for gun control, and he said he was receiving death threats on Facebook. Actor Chelsea Peretti went on Twitter to call out the lies that infiltrated Facebook after the shooting, and said she was quitting the service. "Why doesn't Snopes partner with Facebook," Peretti posted on Twitter. "I'm quitting it anyway, but they should put a check by verified news." Peretti did not return requests for comment, but she does appear to have quit Facebook. Her account is now inactive.