"Voice is very disruptive and here's why: You'll eventually be able to interact with the ads coming through the audio," says Michael Dougherty, CEO and founder of audio ad tech company Jelli. "The first wave happened in 2010, when mobile, not desktop, became the largest channel to stream audio. Now you're seeing voice as the next wave, where voice-initiated listening on Pandora is the highest-growth category for them."

Now, the leading streaming services are trying to change things again, taking into account smart speakers and implementing new layers of audio ad tech.

The day after David Bowie died in January 2016, Pandora users generated 200,000 Bowie-themed stations. The solar eclipse last August drove a 3,000 percent leap in Spotify plays for Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart." Music lasts, in other words, but the way we listen to it does not.

Pandora and Spotify "can help you build out playlists based on your mood, your personal preferences or where you are," says Tiffany Ray, managing director of digital strategy at Mindshare North America. "And because you can access these platforms across personal devices, your car and the connected home, there's an opportunity to engage consumers depending on how they're listening, by the device. [Yet] many marketers still put out the same generic 15- or 30-second audio ad. They treat digital audio like terrestrial radio, and that's the biggest mistake you can make."

Digital audio is booming: Ad revenue grew 42 percent in the first half of 2017 after generating $1.1 billion in 2016, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau. The two biggest players in the arena, Spotify and Pandora, are either raising massive capital or making bold acquisitions to simultaneously compete with each other and take on the $28 billion industry that is terrestrial radio.

About two weeks before Spotify closed its first day of public trading on April 3 with a market value of $26.5 billion, Pandora unexpectedly announced that it was buying the audio ad tech company Ads-Wizz for $145 million. It was a bold move, mainly because AdsWizz is one of perhaps three ad tech outfits capable of delivering audio ads using both data and automation. Once Pandora integrates the company, advertisers will be able to buy across major audio publishers, including Spotify, using existing platforms or Pandora's self-service offering.

"The dollars haven't mapped to the category yet largely because supply hasn't been aggregated in a single marketplace," says Scott Walker, senior VP of ad strategy at Pandora. "When you take the largest publisher in terms of supply and addressable audience and you aggregate it around all these different formats—podcasters, traditional broadcasters—it creates network effects and that benefits all constituents."

Spotify uses its own sophisticated array of technologies. It was also the first music company to offer programmatic ad sales to marketers through partners such as AppNexus and Rubicon Project.

But AdsWizz might give Pandora the leg up for the moment, as it provides one more benefit that Spotify can't match: sequential messaging, across multiple formats and platforms, meaning advertisers can target listeners through display and then with video, before sharing a personalized audio ad on Pandora (or Spotify).

Kjerstin Beatty, senior VP of multiplatform media strategy at NBC Entertainment, says AdsWizz offers marketers the ability to use their own data. "So you can get really precise about your targets, but yet achieve scale given the footprint of Pandora," she says. "Just think about how much money marketers can save by using their own data versus having to pay for it."

A different world

Spotify says it had 168 million to 171 million global monthly active users across its free and paid products in the first quarter, up 28 percent to 31 percent, although its 73 million to 76 million paying subscribers listen ad-free.

Pandora operates only in the U.S. after discontinuing its service in Australia and New Zealand last July. It reported 74.7 million active listeners at the end of last year, down 7.8 percent from a year earlier, including 5.5 million subscribers to its ad-free products.

Neither company is profitable, and losses are widening. Spotify, which is facing towering expectations after going public, needs to lean more heavily on its ad business to satisfy Wall Street investors. It recently said 90 percent of its revenue comes from subscriptions.

Brian Benedik, VP and global head of monetization at Spotify, says both the company's premium and ad-supported offerings "live independently, but both thrive together."

The ad-supported product serves as a funnel to the premium service, Benedik says, but Spotify isn't trying to get everyone to pay. The free service "has a vast audience that brands can get matched with," he says. "That is a different and special business."

Contextually appropriate advertising still seems to be the most common approach. Canada Dry launched a campaign focused on "relaxing harder," where the company aimed to get its message across by targeting people listening to Spotify's "chill" playlist with audio, display and video ads, as well as commercial free "sponsored sessions."