The Unlikely Partnership Between Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Pinterest

Pinterest just gained a powerful ally in the battle for search ad dollars.
The move allows people using the Galaxy S8 to take photos of anything through the phone's standard camera app and get related ideas and products from Pinterest. Take a picture of your friend's sofa, for example, and find out where you can buy it.
People familar with the partnership told Ad Age that the Pinterest integration wasn't a small pre-install deal, but one where the company's tech is deeply integrated into the core function of the phone.
Users will also be able to perform visual searches on the web and match those images to real-world items. Both features are already available in the Pinterest app, but its partnership with Samsung should help it grow its search ad business without requiring people to download anything.
About 97% of search queries performed on Pinterest do not mention brands, representing a prime opportunity for marketers to capture new customers.
The Android operating system is also Pinterest's fastest growing user base, a company spokesman said.