POLL: Will P&G's Forceful Call to Arms Reform the Digital Ad Economy?



Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard has unleashed a broadside against the way things are done in digital advertising. "The days of giving digital a pass are over," Mr. Pritchard told the Interactive Advertising Bureau's recent annual leadership meeting. "It's time to grow up. It's time for action."

P&G, the biggest advertiser in the world, is re-examining all media-agency contracts after it found a surprise in at least one and making all partners use industry-standard viewability metrics, fraud protection and third-party verification.

Mr. Pritchard pleaded with other marketers to do the same. "Don't accept the excuses," he said. "Don't wait for someone else to move. ... There is tremendous power in the collective force of our industry."

But it's not yet clear whether others will follow, or what will result if they do. Let's hear your prediction.