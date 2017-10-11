New Pornhub AI System Could Make Video Searches Less Hard

Credit: Illustration by Ad Age

Porn bots are the bane of many a Twitter user (or so we've heard), but Pornhub is hoping that its own artificial intelligence system can help it organize the user-generated content posted on its site.

The site's AI system, reports Engadget, "will scrub through every frame of every video in its catalog. The system has been fed thousands of images of specific models and acts to create a database of names, faces and positions." (Amateurs, notes Engadget, will remain anonymous.)

The data will then be "compared with the clips on Pornhub's system to automatically tag and catalog all of its vast library of content," Engadget says.

One need for the AI system, the report posits, is that users are careless when it comes to tagging their posts, making cataloging difficult.