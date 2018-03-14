Remotely Entertaining SXSW: We Ask Reddit CEO Steve Huffman Anything

Reddit has a huge audience but a lot of unrealized potential—it hopes—to grow its ad business. Lately it's been raising its profile with ad agencies, whether that means showing up to events such as SXSW or rolling out actual new ad products.

The company sees the fourth most traffic in the U.S., which is more than Amazon, according to Alexa, an analytics outfit (owned by Amazon) – so the potential to grow its business is certainly there.

New mobile native ads will soon arrive, for example, letting brands create posts that look and act like those generated by users.

"Advertising on Reddit is an opportunity to create a conversation with their customers that is hard to do elsewhere online or offline," says Steve Huffman, who founded the company with his friend and former roomate Alexis Ohanian, in the SXSW video above. "We still have a long way to go."

Huffman also touches on Reddit's plans to work with publishers.

Be sure to stick around for the end, where Huffman shares some quick-fire thoughts on what he thinks about the Donald Trump subreddit, NRA and Facebook.

