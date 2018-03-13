Remotely Entertaining SXSW: Helping Brands Decode VR, AR, Video Games and Esports

Big brands pull out all the stops to get attention at SXSW. But when it comes to deciding how to be memorable the rest of the year, things can get tricky.

That's the daily grind for Dario Raciti, director of Zero Code, OMD's interactive entertainment group, which works on everything from VR to video games to esports. His group worked with Gatorade to show off its "Beat the Blitz" game at SXSW, a VR game with Peyton Manning.

Raciti will also be speaking on the topic of assessing VR's ROI at the conference, and how marketers should be thinking about ROI beyond just impressions.

"Whatever experience the brand decides to build, it becomes very engaging," Raciti says. "It becomes more memorable than anything else that you can deliver on any screen."

See what Raciti has to say about Zero Code, brand interest in interactive entertainment and the future of VR in the video above.

