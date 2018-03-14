Remotely Entertaining SXSW: The Future of Weed Marketing

The U.S. legal cannabis industry is headed for an all-time high—and weed companies aren't the only brands that have new territory to explore.

Faith Popcorn, futurist and founder of Faith Popcorn's BrainReserve, talked with us about what brands are asking when it comes to the future of pot, and what smart brands should be doing in this space.

"There's going to be as many strains and ways to look at marijuana as there are wine," Popcorn says. "There's the upscale ones, the 'Hermès of marijuana,' then the 'people's marijuana.'"

She says companies should think about how a certain strain interacts with mood and figure out what kind of branding makes sense to fit that audience.

Popcorn also joined us for a rousing round of "Straight Fire or Total Crap," weighiong in on Cheech & Chong, cannabis tea parties and whether Kim Kardashian would make a good weed spokeswoman.

