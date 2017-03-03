Dumb Phone Love: Reporter's Notebook from Mobile World Congress

The 'Snake' games sits on the screen of a Nokia 3310 mobile phone, now being re-released. Credit: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Everywhere at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week you saw 5G hype and the Internet of Too Many Things, with smartphones mostly in the background. Mobile tech has achieved a lot of what's possible on the current, fourth generation of network technology, and phones may be in a sleepwalking state until 5G is commercialized.

'DUMB PHONE'

Nostalgic crowds visited Nokia's showroom floor daily to check out the re-released Nokia 3310, a pre-smartphone era phone coming back at a budget price and with an updated version of the game "Snake." Its global reintroduction this year, announced at the conference, is designed to promote Nokia's first Android phone.

"It reminds me of the Volkswagen Bug," said Nastia Orkina, global marketing director at HMD, the Finnish company that controls the Nokia brand. "You look at that and it makes you smile. What we did is similar to that and we as a category need to do more of this."

CURBSIDE

Attendees walking between venues encountered several driverless BMW i3 models parking, unparking and parking again in an almost endless loop.

A 'Robocar,' an autonomous racing car, developed by Roborace, sits on the stage after being unveiled on the opening day of the Mobile World Congress. Credit: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Most people took a picture of the spectacle and moved on--quite possibly to another auto display, of which there were many. Peugeot generated buzz with its Instinct concept car, which uses various wearables and apps to sense the driver's mood and choose a mode like Drive Boost, Drive Relax or Autonomous Soft.

SAFE SPACES

More than at many conferences, security guards stood outside spaces for companies including Google and Accenture, which wouldn't let me in to check out its innovation lab. I got turned down at a few places, actually. The guards were partly there to provide privacy for meetings and deal-making, but also because there were a lot of prototypes around, not all of which were meant to be photographed.

5WHEEEEEE

More than 100,000 people were expected to attend Mobile World Congress, and probably every single one heard something excited about 5G. Demand for mobile data is growing far more quickly than the number of smartphone users. Carriers like AT&T and Verizon want to offer marketers new levels of services using data gathered from more connected devices.

"Mobile has gone from being a device to almost a philosophy," Tom Goodwin, executive VP and head of innovation at Zenith Media, told me. "It's less about a screen we make phone calls on and it's more about a philosophy of data and content and companies becoming mobilized rather than mobile centric." The key to all that is the next generation of wireless tech, proponents say, due to replace 4G early next decade.