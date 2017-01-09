This Search Engine Reveals What the Previous Person Searched For

Most Popular

Mystery Search is perhaps the most useless search engine, but that shouldn't deter you from using it.

People who visit the site will see results for whatever the previous person searched for. And whoever searches after you will see the results for what you searched for.

For example, we performed a search asking if "Siberian huskies are the best dogs," but instead received information about the "war in Poland." The results are completely random and the website uses Google's search engine to display the results.

Although little is known about the site, it appears to have gained global attention, as searches are sometimes returned in a foreign language. Be warned, though: People search for some weird stuff, and there's a chance you might see some questionable links.