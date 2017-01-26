Setting Aside Rivalry, Twitter Signs Up For Instagram

Twitter is using Instagram as an extension of its hashtag-focused marketing campaign. Credit: Twitter via Instagram

Twitter is now on Instagram.

The move is part of the company's ongoing marketing push as Twitter tries to better define its product for the public.

Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram are fierce rivals, but the platform seems to have proved too popular to ignore for Twitter. For its part, Instagram has been very active on Twitter with 40 million followers.

Twitter has a way to go to reach that type of audience on Instagram -- it has almost 50,000 followers after posting its first photo one week ago.

Twitter has an in-house marketing team and works with outside social media agencies.

The micro-messaging and media app has been rethinking how it presents the brand to the world, and last year launched a major campaign with billboards and other elements.

The campaign's message revolved around the hashtag, showing the Twitter symbol alongside images of major current events like the election.

So far, Twitter seems to be using Instagram as an extension of the hashtag campaign, using similar imagery. One post that showed a tweet from ex-President Barack Obama was the best performing one with 7,200 likes.

Twitter has been struggling to connect with newcomers, and it has been hovering around 317 million monthly active logged-in users. Instagram has 600 million.

It's not unusual for Twitter and Instagram to join each other's platforms. Both Twitter and Facebook have accounts with one other.

However, Facebook does not let Twitter buy app-install ads on its platform, making an organic account its only real option to reach people on its properties.

Twitter declined to comment for this story.