Snapchat Plans to Implant Its Video Stories Everywhere Online

Credit: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Snapchat is looking to get more viewers on its videos by letting publishers post them outside the app.

The "Stories Everywhere" video product currently in development—first reported by Cheddar on Wednesday—would be a way for the company to break out of its insular world and impact the larger digital media landscape.

Snapchat Stories are videos from publishers and personalities that stay up for a 24-hour period and typically highlight special events. Multiple people can contribute to the same story.

Twitter made a similar move in 2011, when it made tweets available for use on outside sites, and now all manner of social media are embedded online.

Snapchat, which was not immediately available for comment, has struggled to grow beyond its core base of young users. According to the company it had 178 million daily users at the end of the third quarter, but the growth rate has been slowing, meanwhile rival Instagram says it has surged to more than 800 million monthly users.

Snapchat does compete well with desirable younger audiences and in major markets.

The new video plans come amid a wider shake-up, according to Cheddar, who reports that Snapchat has "restructured" its content division under Nick Bell, VP of content.

Snapchat has also redesigned the media section of the app called Discover where publishers and studios host digital channels and shows.

Some media partners are not making as much money as they would like from their Snapchat partnerships, and last week CNN pulled a news show it launched there just four months ago.

Expanding the arena for Snap videos could be the first step to larger audiences and more ad dollars.