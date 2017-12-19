Happy Holidays: Here's T-Mobile's John Legere Calling Verizon and AT&T 'Bullshit'

T-Mobile CEO John Legere got into the holiday spirit this season by calling Verizon and AT&T's business practices "bullshit" in a two-minute cartoon featuring himself, an elf, reindeer and Frosty the Snowman.

It's a retelling of "how the un-carrier cut through the blizzard of BS to save wireless from the abominable carriers." You know, that old chestnut.

Filmed in the style of the classic 1964 claymation "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer," it starts off with Rudolph talking to an elf, explaining how everyone thought the notoriously outspoken Legere was initially crazy for going up against the big guys.

As the story goes, the abominable carriers only cared about silver and gold, not their customers. "They put a blizzard over the industry of added fees, horrifying limits and building restrictions," Frosty says.

What "bullshit," exclaims Legere, who makes an appearance en route to "the island of misfit CEOs." He saves the day by zapping his compeptiors from his sleigh. The cartoon itself is corny but self-aware. There's no word yet on whether AT&T or Verizon execus have seen it, but it has also garnered roughly 40,000 views on Twitter in nine hours and is worth a look.