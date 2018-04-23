×
By the tapping of my thumbs, something snarky this way comes

By Published on .

In celebration of William Shakespeare's 454th birthday, the United Kingdom's Royal Mail festooned a postbox with famous quotes from the Bard's plays: "Twelfth Night," "The Tempest," "Much Ado About Nothing."

The Royal Shakespeare Company even turned out two of their own for some tender Royal Mail publicity shots. Bally Gill and Karen Fishwick, the principals in the current run of "Romeo and Juliet," posed in front of the red column in Stratford-Upon-Avon, the playwright's birthplace.


But whoever planned the promotion may have forgotten that mail delivery was much less reliable in late-16th Century Verona. The lovers' plan goes awry when the friar's letter fails to reach a distraught Romeo in time, triggering the famous double suicide. The irony was too much for some theater fans on Twitter.

This kicked off a spate of play/product pairings. Trouble sleeping, Macbeth? Maybe it's the bed.

Lady Macbeth's "Out, damned spot!" inspired a few Tweeters, too. Need soap strong enough to clean a conscience?

But maybe the star-cross'd pair serves as a warning to others, not as an example?

The Royal mail didn't immediately return requests for comment, but this isn't the first time the letter carriers have tied themselves to the nation's most famous author. Since 1964, Shakespeare inspired stamps have been issued eight times, most recently in 2016 for the 400th anniversary of his death. Then, as now, "Romeo and Juliet" quotes featured prominently.

Postboxes are a ubiquitous sight on U.K. streets, and their symbolism makes them a good target for outdoor activations. As part of Royal Mail's Digital Pride campaign, which lets LGBT employees tell their stories about coming out, a box was painted in the colors of the rainbow flag, and trans workers spoke to press about transitioning while working for the Royal Mail.


