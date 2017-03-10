There's Still Time to Nominate For Marketing Technology Trailblazers

Most Popular

Ad Age is seeking the digital transformers, data scientists and stack stars that fuel the world of marketing technology. Our new Marketing Tech Trailblazers list, publishing April 17, will recognize industry movers who are creating, collecting and harnessing data to create smart marketing. And we are seeking your help for nominations for this influential list.

Ad Age Marketing Technology Trailblazers

You may nominate someone at a technology vendor who is offering cool new products and showing the industry how to use it in new ways; the digital technologist at a marketer who is doing outstanding work applying digital tools of the trade to smartly manage and grow the company's business; the data and insights strategist at an ad or marketing agency who is applying those learnings to business and winning.

Successful candidates will not be limited to those categories; however, people on our list will be actively working in and helping to advance marketing technology.

Please be as specific as you can as to what accomplishments this person has achieved in the subject area within the past year. Nominate here. Submissions end Monday March 27.