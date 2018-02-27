Tinder Starts Campaign to Create Interracial-Couple Emojis

A new campaign argues that emojis should reflect interracial relationships. Credit: Tinder

Tinder and Reddit's Alexis Ohanian are supporting an effort to support emojis that represent multicultural couples.

On Tuesday, Tinder introduced a campaign advocating for new emojis that depict couples of different races and ethnicities. The campaign features a new video, a website and a petition.

Tinder wrote about the cause on its blog: "While emojis for people of color and emojis for same-sex couples both became a reality in 2015, one group of people is still excluded from emoji representation: interracial couples. Isn't it time all love was represented?"

Emojis are standardized across digital properties like Google, Apple, Microsoft, Twitter, Tinder and Facebook by a consortium called Unicode. In 2015, it introduced emojis to represent races in addition to caucasians.

The emojis that show families and couples holding hands, however, only offer people of the same racial background.

Ohanian, who has signed the petition, was behind the movement to introduce emojis wearing hijab, the religious head-coverings.

Here's Tinder's new video promoting interracial emoji couples: