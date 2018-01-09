Tom Brady Starts His Own Facebook Video Series

Credit: Tom vs. Time via Facebook

Maybe Tom Brady's next act after football will be Facebook.

The New England Patriots quarterback is starting his own show on Facebook Watch, the social network's big effort to build a video hub. The show, called "Tom vs Time," promises to go behind the scenes with the aging quarterback to show how he works out and eats to keep playing, a source of debate lately among NFL fans.

In fact, "Tom vs Time" looks like it could pass for a six-episode infomercial for TB12, the workout method embraced by Brady.



Brady is a rare quarterback to keep playing at an elite level after 40, and he has said he wants to keep going for years to come.

In fact, his longevity may be causing rifts in the New England locker room. Brady and his longtime coach Bill Belichick are reportedly fighting about the future of the team. One of the sources of conflict has been the TB12 workout regime and Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, who was reportedly banned from team facilities this season by Belichick. Some players were rumored to be concerned that the TB12 lifestyle was becoming more like a cult than a sports conditioning treatment, according to ESPN.

The "Tom vs Time" docu-series was produced by Religion of Sports and Dirty Robber. A preview released Tuesday shows Brady working out and playing with his wife Gisele Bundchen and kids.

Facebook has been developing unique sports stories to draw an audience to Watch. Instead of just showing game clips, which it also does, it tries to create shows around the personalities. For instance, "Ball in the Family" follows the basketball lives of Lavar Ball and his famous sons.

It also recently reached a deal with CBS late night shows to post clips from the broadcasts, like they do on YouTube. Facebook hopes the fan bases of sports stars and late night comedians can get users interested in Watch, making it a place to build communities around the programs.

Brady is no stranger to digital video. He has a big social media following on Facebook and Instagram. He was an early live streaming pioneer of Periscope two years ago, when he was part of a livestreamed commercial for Ugg.