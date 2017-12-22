The Top Advertising Posts on Reddit (For Better or Worse) in 2017

Skittles' Mother's Day Commercial Credit: Skittles

Redditors interested in advertising had a lot to talk about this year, and mining their top posts reveals what they consider the biggest stories in the industry. The advertising subreddit shared some obvious obsessions that captured everyone's attention, but also some more obscure moments that many may have missed.

The advertising subreddit, r/advertising, is a small community of about 37,000 subscribers discussing the ad world, and posts are ranked according to how many people vote them to the top, or downvote them to obscurity. Here is what made it to the top of r/advertising in 2017 (minus redundant topics and one Pringles post that slid in technically in 2016):

Not neutral on neutrality

Along with the rest of Reddit, r/advertising also took up the fight to save net neutrality. The Federal Communications Commission and its chairman Ajit Pai were the villains of many hardcore internet advocates, who saw the recent push to end net neutrality as an attack on their favorite websites -- like Reddit. Under the rules that were eventually adopted, internet providers can limit some websites with slower speeds and data capacities and favor others, thus ending the practice of giving all websites the same treatment. Reddit was among the internet communities most vocal against the new rules, and this post made it high up in most communities' discussion boards.

Creative use of negative space

The advertising forum is always one to reward innovative creative, and this animal adoption poster was the most popular post all year featuring a unique creative execution that turned the white space into furry pets.

In need of a graphic designer

Not all creative executions need to be so visually stunning. This help wanted ad seeking a graphic designer received a lot of Reddit love for its honesty, even though it's just a sheet of paper with some large text, which was kind of the point.