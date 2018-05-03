×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Twitter advises users to change passwords after bug found

Published on .

A Twitter Inc. profile page
A Twitter Inc. profile page Credit: Alex Flynn/Bloomberg

Twitter Inc. advised users to change their passwords after the company found a bug in its systems that exposed passwords in plain text internally.

The company said it removed the non-encrypted passwords from its system, and is working to avoid such an issue happening again. An internal investigation "shows no indication of breach or misuse by anyone" and there's "no reason to believe password information ever left Twitter's systems or was misused by anyone," the social-media firm said.

Still, the company advised users to change passwords for Twitter and other services with the same password.

Twitter shares fell 1 percent in extended trading following the news. The stock closed at $30.67 earlier in New York.

—Bloomberg News

Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US