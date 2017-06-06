Uber Fires More Than 20 Employees in Harassment Probe

Credit: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg

Uber said it has fired more than 20 people after a company investigation into harassment claims.

Bobbie Wilson, an attorney at Perkins Coie, gave Uber's more than 12,000 employees an assessment of the firm's investigation on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the issue, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters. A separate probe commissioned by Uber that's being led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has given its own recommendations to a subcommittee of Uber's board of directors, the person said.

In a review of 215 human-resources claims, Perkins Coie took no action in 100 instances as it continues to investigate 57 others; meanwhile, 31 employees are in counseling or training, while seven received written warnings from the company, an Uber spokesman said. The issues deal with harassment, discrimination, retaliation and other HR matters. The company didn't name the employees who were let go. Some of the people fired were senior executives, according to the person.

Uber commissioned a pair of investigations after a widely circulated blog post written by a former employee in February alleged sexual harassment and discrimination. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick asked for the resignation of Amit Singhal, his new head of software engineering, after the company learned of a sexual harassment claim against him at his former employer, Google. Singhal, who left in late February, denied the allegation.

The company also has been plagued the past few months by the departures of executives, including its president as well as the heads of finance, growth, engineering, and policy and communications. Uber also is seeking a chief operating officer.

In the wake of the complaints and the leadership void, Uber has hired two women as senior executives -- former Apple Inc. executive Bozoma Saint John, according to a person familiar with matter, and Harvard Business School Professor Frances Frei, as senior VP for leadership and strategy.

-- Bloomberg News