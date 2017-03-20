Uber President and Former Target CMO Jeff Jones Quits Amid Turmoil

Credit: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Uber Technologies President Jeff Jones is quitting after less than a year, amid multiple controversies engulfing the ride-hailing company.

The scandals range from allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic work culture to the combative behavior of Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick. After Bloomberg published a video on Feb. 28 showing Kalanick berating an Uber driver, he said he would seek "leadership help" and was planning to hire a chief operating officer. The plan was viewed internally as an effective demotion for Mr. Jones, who was hired last year as president of ride-sharing and second in command, a person familiar with the matter said.

In an email to staff on Sunday, Kalanick said Jones "made an important impact on the company" during his six months there. "After we announced our intention to hire a COO, Jeff came to the tough decision that he doesn't see his future at Uber," Mr. Kalanick wrote, according to a copy of the email obtained by Bloomberg.

Mr. Jones decided to leave because the long string of controversies are not what he signed on for when he left his post as chief marketing officer at Target Corp., according to Recode, which reported his departure earlier Sunday.

Mr. Jones's purview at the closely held company included Uber's brand, which took a beating during his short tenure, largely for reasons beyond his control.

"We want to thank Jeff for his six months at the company and wish him all the best," Uber wrote in an emailed statement.

Mr. Jones isn't the only departure from Uber. Brian McClendon, a VP responsible for the company's mapping program, said in a statement he is leaving to return to his hometown in Kansas.

Uber has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons this year. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing app was accused of undermining a taxi strike against President Donald Trump's immigration ban in January. Mr. Kalanick stepped down from Mr. Trump's business advisory council after a #DeleteUber movement began to pick up steam. In February, a former employee wrote a blog post about her experiences of sexual harassment while working for the company, and Uber is also facing a lawsuit from Alphabet Inc.'s autonomous car company Waymo for allegedly stealing trade secrets.

-- Bloomberg News