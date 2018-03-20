Uber victim stepped suddenly in front of self-driving car

Credit: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

Police say a video from the Uber self-driving car that struck and killed a woman on Sunday shows her moving in front of it suddenly, a factor that investigators are likely to focus on as they assess the performance of the technology in the first pedestrian fatality involving an autonomous vehicle.

The Uber had a forward-facing video recorder, which showed the woman was walking a bike at about 10 p.m. and moved into traffic from a dark center median. "It's very clear it would have been difficult to avoid this collision in any kind of mode," Sylvia Moir, the police chief in Tempe, Arizona, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

"The driver said it was like a flash, the person walked out in front of them," Moir said, referring to the backup driver who was behind the wheel but not operating the vehicle. "His first alert to the collision was the sound of the collision."

The chief's account raises new questions in the investigation that holds importance to the future of the burgeoning autonomous vehicle industry. Uber Technologies Inc. halted autonomous vehicle tests in the wake of the accident and officials in Boston asked that similar tests in that city be suspended as well.

It's too soon to draw any conclusions from the preliminary information that has emerged, said Brian Walker Smith, a law professor at the University of South Carolina who has studied autonomous vehicle liability.

"It's possible that Uber's automated driving system did not detect the pedestrian, did not classify her as a pedestrian, or did not predict her departure from the median," Smith said in an email. "I don't know whether these steps occurred too late to prevent or lessen the collision or whether they never occurred at all, but the lack of braking or swerving whatsoever is alarming and suggests that the system never anticipated the collision."

Police later said in a statement that the department would defer to county prosecutors on whether to bring charges, but didn't dispute any of the information released by Moir.

No conclusions

In a news conference Monday, Tempe Police Sergeant Roland Elcock said local authorities had not come to any conclusions about who is at fault. Decisions on any possible charges will be made by the Maricopa County Attorney's office.

Neither the victim nor the backup driver showed any signs of impairment, Elcock said.

The driver, Rafael Vasquez, 44, served time in prison for armed robbery and other charges in the early 2000s, according to Arizona prison and Maricopa County Superior Court records. Uber declined to comment on Vasquez's criminal record.

The victim, Elaine Herzberg, 49, was walking her bike outside of the crosswalk. The car was most likely going about 38 miles per hour, Moir said. The speed limit where the accident occurred is 35 mph, police spokeswoman Lily Duran said.

The department expects to give a further update later Tuesday but has no plans to release video footage while the investigation is underway.

In Boston, self-driving startup NuTonomy halted its tests after city officials requested a pause following the Arizona crash.

"We are working with City of Boston officials to ensure that our automated vehicle pilots continue to adhere to high standards of safety. We have complied with the City of Boston's request to temporarily halt autonomous vehicle testing on public roads," a NuTonomy spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Pittsburgh has not suspended testing programs there, according to a spokesman for Mayor Bill Peduto.

Sensors on self-driving cars—which may include laser-based technology, radar and video—are designed to sense pedestrians and other obstructions, even in the dark.

The National Transportation Safety Board is opening an investigation into the death and is sending a team of four investigators to Tempe, about 10 miles east of Phoenix. The Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration dispatched a special crash investigation team.

The NTSB opens relatively few highway accident inquiries each year, but has been closely following incidents involving autonomous or partially autonomous vehicles. Last year, it partially faulted Tesla Inc.'s Autopilot system for a fatal crash in Florida in 2016.

-- Bloomberg News