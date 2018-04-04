YouTube shooter's website is still up, and shows grievances even before 'Adpocalypse'

A site that appears to belong to YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam.

The YouTube shooter's online presence is swiftly disappearing as the video-platform giant and others take down her pages. But a lingering website that appears to belong to Nasim Aghdam reinforces reports that she was angry at the video giant's ad policies.

The site, nasimabc.com, resembles another at nasimabz.com that was dark by Wednesday. Both feature videos from web personalities like Casey Neistat and Paul Joseph Watson. The video from Neistat that appeared to interest Aghdam was titled "WTF YouTube? Taking away monetization???"

The video from Watson, who perhaps is best known for his role filling in for internet conspiracist Alex Jones on his show "InfoWars," is titled "The truth about popular culture."

Another video from a channel called Bite Size Vegan is called, "I'm being censored, YouTube's war against vegan's."

The topics in the videos appear to be the same ones that consumed Aghdam and sparked her attack on YouTube headquarters, where she shot three people before killing herself on Tuesday.

The site's content suggests that Aghdam, 38, was an outspoken vegan, animal rights advocate and wannabe YouTube star.

On the live website as well as the one that has gone dark, she also posted screenshots from her YouTube channel from two years ago showing her ad revenue: "300,000 views is $0.10."

"YouTube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views," Aghdam wrote.

It seems Aghdam's problems with YouTube predate last year's advertiser defections. That was when a number of top advertisers began applying pressure on YouTube because ads were found running on objectionable channels, some that featured terrorism and racism.

A number of big brands, including AT&T, Verizon, Pepsi, Johnson & Johnson, froze spending on YouTube, and the company responded by becoming even stricter about what creators would be eligible to share in its ad program.

Many creators have called YouTube's new policies the "Adpocalypse" because of the hit they took to income from being "demonetized," when YouTube determines a video or channel is inappropriate for advertisers.

Animal rights channels, including the one Aghdam shared on her website and videos created for her own YouTube channel, appeared to run afoul of the site's standards even before the brand boycott and "adpocalypse."

The Bite Size Vegan's accusation of YouTube censorship show Aghdam was not alone. The most ardent animal rights advocates often share graphic videos of animals being slaughtered and worse, which likely put them on YouTube's radar.

"Censorship of the truth and bias against vegan accounts is yet another extension of our global society's willful denial of what we are doing to animals and our planet," Bite Size Vegan wrote in the video description. "I refuse to buy the lie. I will never stop speaking up."

As with many of the most high-profile shootings, there are social media sleuths looking to find motives and assign blame beyond the obvious mental health and guns issues. There are people with political motives, for instance, trying to force Aghdam's actions to one side or another, citing radical leftist veganism.

At the end of March, YouTube enacted a new policy against portraying guns in videos, which has been heavily criticized by many pro-gun voices on its own site. On Wednesday, media watchdog Media Matters said that the National Rifle Association seemed to place blame with YouTube. A personality on NRA TV Chuck Holton was quoted as saying YouTube is starting to "censor" content, opening them up to "hatred."