Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Geico, Arby's, Walmart and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Walmart wants you to "Easter like you mean it" -- and uses a Blondie song to drive home the point -- while an old-timey sheriff attempts to intimidate some outlaws in a Geico commercial. And Ving Rhames and Bonnie Tyler duet (sort of) in a stupid-funny Arby's ad titled "Need a Gyro" that might just have you involuntarily singing along.