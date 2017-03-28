Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Geico, Arby's, Walmart and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Walmart wants you to "Easter like you mean it" -- and uses a Blondie song to drive home the point -- while an old-timey sheriff attempts to intimidate some outlaws in a Geico commercial. And Ving Rhames and Bonnie Tyler duet (sort of) in a stupid-funny Arby's ad titled "Need a Gyro" that might just have you involuntarily singing along.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Cowboy Showdown: Sheriff vs. Outlaws GEICO: Cowboy Showdown: Sheriff vs. Outlaws
Network: NBC
Show: Early Today
Primetime Airing: Mar. 27, 8:59 pm ET
Celebrate With Walmart: Mission Easter Egg Hunt Walmart: Celebrate With Walmart: Mission Easter Egg Hunt
Network: Animal Planet
Show: Meerkat Manor
Primetime Airing: Mar. 27, 9:39 pm ET
Somebody to Love Coldwell Banker: Somebody to Love
Network: MSNBC
Show: Morning Joe
Airing Date: Mar. 27, 2:47 pm ET
Powerful Cleaning Agent Exxon Mobil: Powerful Cleaning Agent
Network: HGTV
Show: Property Brothers
Primetime Airing: Mar. 27, 9:52 pm ET
Need a Gyro Arby's: Need a Gyro
Network: Independent Film (IFC)
Show: Stan Against Evil
Primetime Airing: Mar. 27, 9:08 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Sticker Fight Apple iPhone: Sticker Fight
Online Views: 2408086
Social Actions: 5873
SpotShare: 5.99%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 1779700
Social Actions: 9044
SpotShare: 5.19%
Luv Bug Volkswagen: Luv Bug
Online Views: 225036
Social Actions: 18195
SpotShare: 3.41%
Home for Pizza Domino's: Home for Pizza
Online Views: 250994
Social Actions: 14762
SpotShare: 2.94%
Meeting Haribo: Meeting
Online Views: 3253
Social Actions: 9775
SpotShare: 1.60%
