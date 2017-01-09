Submissions for Ad Age's Second Annual Women to Watch Europe Are Open

Most Popular

Advertising Age is accepting nominations for its second annual Women to Watch Europe list to honor outstanding women in advertising, marketing and media in the U.K. and continental Europe. Ad Age has been doing Women to Watch in the U.S. since 1997 and now for the second year is partnering with WACL (Women in Advertising and Communications London) to do Women to Watch Europe, with an event in London.

Ad Age will name 20 honorees in the U.K. and other major markets in Western Europe. The nomination form for this prestigious honor can be found here. The deadline for nominations is Monday, Jan. 23. Women to Watch honors women who are changing the industry now (it's not a lifetime achievement award), so it's important to be specific in your nomination.

2016 Women to Watch Europe gala at London's Savoy Credit: Melvyn Vincent

In 2016, the first class of Women to Watch Europe celebrated marketers including Penny Herriman (Boden), Tanya Joseph (Sport England), Michelle Roberts (Mini), Lubomira Rochet (L'Oreal) and Kathryn Swarbrick (PepsiCo). At ad agencies, we honored Anne de Maupeou (Marcel), Karen Heumann (Thjnk), Debbie Klein (Engine), Sandrine Plasseraud (We Are Social) and Marina Specht (MRM/McCann). Along with two executives from media agencies: Karen Blackett (MediaCom) and Tracy De Groose (Dentsu Aegis Group). At least one 2016 honoree has been promoted; Tammy Einav is now co-CEO at Adam & Eve/DDB. And Cheil's Lotta Malm-Hallqvist is pursuing a new opportunity as the first managing director and chief marketing officer for Europe at MDC Partners.

See the full list of 2016 Women to Watch honorees here.

The international expansion of Women to Watch began with the launch of Women to Watch China five years ago, followed by Turkey and Brazil and, in 2015, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico.

Now it's time, in partnership with WACL, for the second Women to Watch Europe event in London. Please join us by submitting a nomination by Monday, Jan. 23. You will find the nomination form here. There is no fee to submit nominations. Honorees will be announced in April, profiled in Ad Age and on AdAge.com, and celebrated at an evening event at the Savoy in early June.