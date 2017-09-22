×
Uber to Lose London License; Company Will Appeal Decision

Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Uber says that it will appeal the decision of Transport for London, issued Friday, not to renew its license in the city.

Just an hour after Transport for London, backed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, said it had found that Uber was "not fit and proper" to hold the license after it expires on Sept. 30, Uber retailiated in a statement, saying that "Transport for London and the mayor have caved in to a small number of people who want to restrict consumer choice."

The local government body noted that its issues with Uber included its approaches to reporting serious criminal offenses and how medical certificates are obtained, and its use of software that could block regulatory bodies from gaining full access to the app.

Uber has 21 days to appeal and can continue to operate until that process expires. The company says that 40,000 jobs are at risk as a result of the decision. Its app is used by an estimated 3.5 million Londoners and in June it kicked off its first major U.K. ad campaign, including a TV spot by BBH London. BBH said it was making no comment on the ruling.

Users have been reacting to the news on social media, with millennials particularly angry.

Others on Twitter feel there's a need for caution.

