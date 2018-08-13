Winning ideas: Creative highlights from U.S. Hispanic agencies

U.S. Hispanic agencies this year didn't reach the highs of 2017, when they achieved record wins at the Cannes Lions–20 honors at seven different shops, compared to 2018's eight.

And while U.S. shops Alma and We Believers last year were named the second and third most-awarded shops at the Wave Festival in Brazil, U.S. agencies didn't hit the top five in 2018.

"When it comes to award shows, every year is an anomaly," says Ciro Sarmiento, chief creative officer of Omnicom Group's Dieste in Dallas and president of Circulo Creativo, the non-profit ad organization dedicated to supporting the U.S. Hispanic creative community.

The Publicis Groupe awards pullout had repercussions on entries submitted to Circulo's U.S.H. Idea Awards to celebrate the best ideas from U.S. Hispanic agencies. But overall, other factors were at play.

"This year, I think the Hispanic market had more executions and fewer big ideas," Sarmiento says. "Yet if you think of the Hispanic market five years ago, it was inconceivable to win six Lions in a year. Some years we might win two, others eight, but in the end, it's about being there. Being part of the race is more important than breaking a record."

While hardware wasn't as abundant in 2018, the compelling creative ideas were aplenty, whether they leveraged the strength and increasingly broader influence of Latino culture, spoke to a general audience or played off big events–namely, this year's World Cup.

Here's a look at some of the most-awarded and other notable U.S. Hispanic creative work from the past year.

Johnnie Walker, "This Land Is Your Land"

Anomaly

At Circulo Creativo's U.S.H. Idea Awards last fall, Best of Show went to MDC Partners' Anomaly, which brought a welcome evolution to Johnnie Walker's long-running "Keep Walking" story with a new campaign that targeted Hispanics but yet felt contemporary and universal.

The campaign included a spot and music video in which L.A.-based band Chicano Batman roam the streets and bars of the city while frontman Bardo Martinez delivered a new take on the Woody Guthrie classic, "This Land Is Your Land," featuring both English and Spanish lyrics.

The spot ended with the line, "Here's to moving forward together." Not coincidentally, Johnnie Walker debuted the campaign on inauguration day.