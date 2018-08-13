Hispanic Fact Pack: What you need to know about this market

Advertisers spent $9.2 billion in 2017 to reach the nation's 59 million Hispanic consumers, according to Ad Age's new Hispanic Fact Pack.

The Fact Pack offers quick stats on U.S. Hispanic marketing, media, agencies and demographics. Among the key facts:

51 percent of the U.S. Hispanic population is below age 30. Median age for Hispanics is 29, compared to 41 for non-Hispanics.

Procter & Gamble Co. is the No. 1 advertiser in Hispanic media, with 2017 spending of $336 million, according to Ad Age Datacenter's analysis of measured-media spending figures from Kantar Media.

A combined 60 percent of Hispanic adults prefer to watch TV only in English (35 percent) or mostly in English but some in Spanish (25 percent), according to Simmons Research.

Nearly two-thirds (66 percent) of Hispanic online adults own at least one smart-home device, according to Simmons.

