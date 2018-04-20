Watch the newest ads on TV from Baskin-Robbins, Alfa Romeo, Kroger and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: In a dramatic Alfa Romeo ad, an announcer implores us: "If you don't want to be seduced, then please, please look away." Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., promotes the fact that by using its mobile app you can get personalized deals "at your fingertips, so you can save from anywhere." And Baskin-Robbins fans express how the ice cream shop "got me like"—and you'll just have to watch the ad to appreciate what they mean by that, exactly.