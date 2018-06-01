Watch the newest ads on TV from Beats, Babbel, YouTube and Starz
Published on .
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: In a spot for the Beats Decades Collection that closes with the tagline "Made defiant," Beats has three of its NBA-star endorsers—LeBron James, Kevin Durant and James Harden—take turns staring into the camera and looking defiant. Language learning service Babbel serves up two spots starring non-stars: a woman named Debby and a man named Reed who both rave about Babbel. And YouTube wants you to get excited about all the different kinds of programming you can watch with a YouTube TV streaming subscription.
Premiered on: CNN Newsroom With John Berman and Poppy Harlow, CNN
Babbel data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 32,087,892 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $234,248 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.37
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)
