Watch the newest ads on TV from Crayola, McDonald's, Macy's and Dish

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: McDonald's serves up two ads—one starring John Goodman, the other Charles Barkley—that hype its new fresh-beef burgers (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl has the backstory on the campaign: "First Look: McDonald's fresh beef leaves diners speechless"). Macy's says that "the perfect gift keeps us close." And Crayola celebrates what it means to be a teacher in a quietly touching spot.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Being a Teacher
Crayola: Being a Teacher
Premiered on: The Ellen DeGeneres Show, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Separation Anxiety
Macy's: Separation Anxiety
Premiered on: Let's Make a Deal, CBS
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 940,985,393 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,433,086 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.72
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Speechless: Jimmy
McDonald's: Speechless: Jimmy
Premiered on: First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright, Fox Sports 1
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,950,582,340 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $58,517,046 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.68
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
First Job
Dish Network: First Job
Premiered on: I (Almost) Got Away With It, Discovery Channel
Dish Network data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 302,706,888 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,346,217 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.52
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Speechless: Erica
McDonald's: Speechless: Erica
Premiered on: First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright, Fox Sports 1
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,950,582,340 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $58,517,046 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.68
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

