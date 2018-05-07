×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Geico, Wells Fargo, Dos Equis and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Geico serves up a fresh cut of a comical ad starring pro golfer Daniel Berger and his (fictional) distant cousin Dougal (various version of this campaign have previously run online and on TV). Wells Fargo says that it's working to earn back your trust (it doesn't get specific about its recent troubles, but here's a taste via Politico: "Wells Fargo slammed with $1B fine"). And Shaquille O'Neal helps JC Penney hype its selection of men's "big & tall" fashions.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Oh Danny Boy
GEICO: Oh Danny Boy
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, CBS
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,086,311,781 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $82,943,957 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.41
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
Earning Back Your Trust
Wells Fargo: Earning Back Your Trust
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf
Wells Fargo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 155,221,735 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,329,107 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.06
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Keep It Interesante: Lincoln
Dos Equis: Keep It Interesante: Lincoln
Premiered on: E:60, ESPN2
Dos Equis data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 539,805,484 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,726,283 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.76
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sad Hour
Kona Brewing Company: Sad Hour
Premiered on: NHL Overtime, NBC Sports
Kona Brewing Company data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 0 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $444 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.01
Attention Index: 36 (64% more interruptions than avg.)
Penney Parade
JCPenney: Penney Parade
Premiered on: NBA Pregame, TNT
JCPenney data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 896,570,368 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,012,297 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.06
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.


