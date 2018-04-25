Watch the newest ads on TV from Jeep, Pizza Hut, Hornitos and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: In a spot with the tagline "Here's to the shot takers," Hornitos Tequila offers a tribute to the people who take action—whether it's by actually kissing someone they want to kiss or by quitting the job they hate. Pizza Hut promotes one of its current deals—two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each—with a pizza toss (and catch). And in a Senokot ad, an awkward first date gets extra awkward when a woman brings up her terrible constipation.