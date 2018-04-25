×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Jeep, Pizza Hut, Hornitos and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: In a spot with the tagline "Here's to the shot takers," Hornitos Tequila offers a tribute to the people who take action—whether it's by actually kissing someone they want to kiss or by quitting the job they hate. Pizza Hut promotes one of its current deals—two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each—with a pizza toss (and catch). And in a Senokot ad, an awkward first date gets extra awkward when a woman brings up her terrible constipation.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Stronger & Smarter
Jeep: Stronger & Smarter
Premiered on: Wahlburgers, FYI
Jeep data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,242,673,498 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,261,111 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.46
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Here's to the Shot Takers
Hornitos Tequila: Here's to the Shot Takers
Premiered on: Raza Deportiva, ESPN Deportes
Hornitos Tequila data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,823,043 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $106,214 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.63
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Sweet Catch
Pizza Hut: Sweet Catch
Premiered on: NFL Live, ESPN2
Pizza Hut data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 986,713,186 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,690,251 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.90
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)
First Dates
Senokot: First Dates
Premiered on: Tammy, Paramount Network
Senokot data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 75,106,301 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $388,916 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.76
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
The Device-to-Cloud Cybersecurity Company
McAfee: The Device-to-Cloud Cybersecurity Company
Premiered on: The Late Late Show With James Corden, CBS
McAfee data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,666,347 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $40,093 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.34
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
