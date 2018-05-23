×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Pepto-Bismol, Leesa, Hotwire and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Leesa serves up a fresh cut of its continuing campaign promoting Leesa mattresses as "a better place to sleep." Travel booking site Hotwire serves up a Monty Python-esque animation to illustrate why it hides certain hotel names in its listings. And Pepto-Bismol gets the boy-band treatment.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Pepto Pop Routine
Pepto-Bismol: Pepto Pop Routine
Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC
Pepto-Bismol data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 133,089,986 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $832,762 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.55
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)
One Search
HomeToGo: One Search
Premiered on: Morning Express With Robin Meade, Headline News
HomeToGo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 127,189,151 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $576,046 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.11
Attention Index: 130 (30% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Succession
HBO: Succession
Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC
HBO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 160,549,876 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,788,146 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.09
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)
The Hotwire Effect: Nature
Hotwire: The Hotwire Effect: Nature
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Hotwire data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 22,955,903 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $565,582 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.31
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
A Better Place to Sleep
Leesa: A Better Place to Sleep
Premiered on: The First 48, A&E
Leesa data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 168,294,355 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,426,481 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.03
Attention Index: 147 (47% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
