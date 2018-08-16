Watch the newest ads on TV from TGI Fridays, Kohl's, Reelz and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Reelz, the cable and satellite TV network, says it's the home of "Real Lives. Real Stories. Real Celebrities." Kohl's promotes its Friends & Family Sale, starting today, in two ads that spotlight discounted merch from Vans shoes to Sonoma bath towels. And TGI Fridays says it's going "all-in" with a $10 appetizer-entrée-and-dessert offer.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Grounded
Reelz Channel: Grounded
Premiered on: Show More Skin & Love the Way You Look, TV LAND
Reelz Channel data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,704,282 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,566 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.93
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
Going All-In
TGI Fridays: Going All-In
Premiered on: The Robert Irvine Show, CW
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Friends & Family Sale: Denim, Shoes and Bath Towels
Kohl's: Friends & Family Sale: Denim, Shoes and Bath Towels
Premiered on: Days of our Lives, NBC
Kohl's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,109,396,914 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,263,178 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.44
Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Friends & Family Sale: AirFryer and Vans
Kohl's: Friends & Family Sale: AirFryer and Vans
Premiered on: Days of our Lives, NBC
Kohl's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,109,396,914 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,263,178 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.44
Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Growing Demand
Lear Capital: Growing Demand
Premiered on: Outnumbered Overtime, Fox News
Lear Capital data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 131,633,687 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $786,567 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.52
Attention Index: 152 (52% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US