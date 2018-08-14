Watch the newest ads on TV from Toyota, Jif, Calvin Klein and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A mother and daughter both think they're outsmarting each other in a spot for Jif Power Ups snacks. Calvin Klein promotes Calvin Klein Women, "the new fragrance for us." And "You Are So Beautiful," the love song popularized by Joe Cocker in the '70s, serves as the sing-along soundtrack of a comical Toyota commercial.