Watch the newest ads on TV from Lexus, Chevy, Kraft and Kay Jewelers

By Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Chevrolet celebrates the stories that "scars"—scratches, dents and dings—on Chevy Silverados can tell. In two separate spots, Kraft promotes its new Expertly Paired line of mixed grated cheeses. And Lexus says it wants to eliminate any lingering doubts you might have about Lexus hybrids.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Fast as H
Lexus: Fast as H
Premiered on: Married ... With Children, TBS
Lexus data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,445,143,774 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $43,326,929 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.71
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Scars
Chevrolet: Scars
Premiered on: Quick Pitch, MLB Network
Chevrolet data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,862,237,017 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,250,315 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.75
Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)
So-So Pizza?
Kraft Cheeses: So-So Pizza?
Premiered on: Gaycation, Viceland
Kraft Cheeses data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 279,985,680 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,899,483 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.81
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Unconditional
Kay Jewelers: Unconditional
Premiered on: CBS This Morning, CBS
Kay Jewelers data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 216,032,782 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,946,467 (30% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.78
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Ordinary Eggs?
Kraft Cheeses: Ordinary Eggs?
Premiered on: Late Nite Eats, Cooking Channel
Kraft Cheeses data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 279,985,680 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,899,483 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.81
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

