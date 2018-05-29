×
Watch the newest ads on TV from BMW, Domino's, Coca-Cola and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Domino's hypes its new ability to deliver to various outdoor locations that lack specific addresses, including beaches and dog parks. Coca-Cola serves up a fresh installment of its ongoing "Share a Coke with you" campaign—this one telling the story of a girl named Deja and a boy named Curtis who have a secret rendezvous (over a Coke, of course); a version of the ad first debuted online. And BMW calls attention to how it harnesses "the power of electricity" for its iPerformance hybrid vehicles.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Ribbon Cutting
Domino's: Ribbon Cutting
Premiered on: Golic & Wingo, ESPN2
Domino's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,372,819,239 (45% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $32,898,521 (50% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.43
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Deja Shares With Curtis
Coca-Cola: Deja Shares With Curtis
Premiered on: The Real Housewives of New York City, BRAVO
Coca-Cola data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 845,325,022 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,500,981 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.88
Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)
Cherriot: Potluck
Dr Pepper: Cherriot: Potluck
Premiered on: Free Willy, Freeform
Dr Pepper data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 351,788,678 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,547,700 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.09
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Power of Electric
BMW: The Power of Electric
Premiered on: Jay Leno's Garage, CNBC
BMW data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 543,238,730 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,965,855 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.24
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Lowest Voice
Choice Hotels: Lowest Voice
Premiered on: Graveyard Carz, Velocity
Choice Hotels data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 518,477,720 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,618,297 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.14
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:
