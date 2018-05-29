Watch the newest ads on TV from BMW, Domino's, Coca-Cola and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Domino's hypes its new ability to deliver to various outdoor locations that lack specific addresses, including beaches and dog parks. Coca-Cola serves up a fresh installment of its ongoing "Share a Coke with you" campaign—this one telling the story of a girl named Deja and a boy named Curtis who have a secret rendezvous (over a Coke, of course); a version of the ad first debuted online. And BMW calls attention to how it harnesses "the power of electricity" for its iPerformance hybrid vehicles.