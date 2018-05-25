×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the newest ads on TV from Samsung, Ford, Meijer and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Meijer says that "Together we can turn golf into meals for our hungry neighbors," highlighting its partnership with the LPGA Classic to benefit the Simply Give hunger-relief program. Reggie Miller helps Samsung sell the Gear S3 smart watch in an ad that ends up being a subtle suggestion for a "brilliant gift" for Father's Day. And a schoolteacher undergoes a transformation when she steps into her Ford GT.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
2018 Father's Day
Men's Wearhouse: 2018 Father's Day
Premiered on: Dual Survival, Discovery Channel
Men's Wearhouse data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 706,362,788 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,974,179 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.68
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Reggier Miller Stays Connected
Samsung Mobile: Reggier Miller Stays Connected
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Samsung Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 742,466,053 (42% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,379,438 (40% of industry)
Attention Score: 83.91
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)
Bye, Sweetie
Ford: Bye, Sweetie
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,437,764,002 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,179,865 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.55
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Defend Your Home: Laundry
Concrobium: Defend Your Home: Laundry
Premiered on: Tiny Luxury, DIY
Concrobium data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,603,762 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $28,615 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.25
Attention Index: 168 (68% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Turn Golf Into Meals: Carrots
Meijer: Turn Golf Into Meals: Carrots
Premiered on: LPGA Tour Golf, Golf
Meijer data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 402,505 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,511 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.90
Attention Index: 50 (50% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US