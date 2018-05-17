×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Old Navy, Whole Foods, Carrier and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Carrier calls attention to the versatility and features of its ductless systems, which can regulate the temperature and humidity in your home with a smartphone app. Whole Foods promotes its meat-rating system in a spot that ends with the tagline "Whatever makes you whole." And Old Navy serves up an exuberant spot that invites you to "jump into summer" with big discounts on seasonal fashions.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Jump into Summer With Old Navy
Old Navy: Jump into Summer With Old Navy
Premiered on: Transformers Prime, Discovery Family Channel
Old Navy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 461,041,142 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,142,279 (29% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.19
Attention Index: 64 (36% more interruptions than avg.)
Space
Carrier Corporation: Space
Premiered on: NHL Hockey, NBC Sports
Carrier Corporation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 39,585,524 (27% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,717,970 (61% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.56
Attention Index: 156 (56% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Don't Miss WatchFest!
DIRECTV: Don't Miss WatchFest!
Premiered on: Súper Estadio, Univision Deportes Network
DIRECTV data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,297,285,547 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $34,017,369 (61% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.34
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)
Alex Strangelove
Netflix: Alex Strangelove
Premiered on: Famous in Love, Freeform
Netflix data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 392,618,608 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,875,869 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.90
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Whatever Makes You Whole: One or Five
Whole Foods Market: Whatever Makes You Whole: One or Five
Premiered on: Reba, Freeform
Whole Foods Market data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 464,019,067 (71% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,144,587 (68% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.08
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
