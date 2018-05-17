Watch the newest ads on TV from Old Navy, Whole Foods, Carrier and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Carrier calls attention to the versatility and features of its ductless systems, which can regulate the temperature and humidity in your home with a smartphone app. Whole Foods promotes its meat-rating system in a spot that ends with the tagline "Whatever makes you whole." And Old Navy serves up an exuberant spot that invites you to "jump into summer" with big discounts on seasonal fashions.