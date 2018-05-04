×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Marc Jacobs, Patron, Bai and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Bai's Chief Flavor Officer Justin Timberlake continues to be rather fond of a certain flavor combination (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: "Justin Timberlake's obsession with 'braspberries' carries on in a Bai ad"). Patron wants you to "make your Cinco de Mayo simply perfect" with a little help from Silver Patron tequila. And ridiculously beautiful models frolic on the beach in an ad for Daisy Love, the fragrance by Marc Jacobs.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
This Just In
Bai: This Just In
Premiered on: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, USA Network
Bai data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 31,864,633 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $340,998 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.23
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Understand More
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO): Understand More
Premiered on: CNN Newsroom With John Berman and Poppy Harlow, CNN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Cinco de Mayo
Patron Spirits Company: Cinco de Mayo
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Patron Spirits Company data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 21,548,996 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $347,846 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.71
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
2018 Mother's Day: Lovibles
Edible Arrangements: 2018 Mother's Day: Lovibles
Premiered on: The Goldbergs, Nick@Nite
Edible Arrangements data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 12,862,205 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $87,438 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.88
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Beach
Marc Jacobs: Beach
Premiered on: Catfish: The TV Show, MTV2
Marc Jacobs data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 10,841,943 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $161,363 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.58
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
